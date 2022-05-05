How to Invest in LIC IPO via Upstox in Five Easy Steps

LIC IPO: Many Indian startups and companies have been affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which has, in turn, led to massive volatility in the stock market. The IPO plans, too, faced headwinds due to the global situation. However, the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to open on May 4 and close on May 9, 2022. For anchor investors, the IPO opens on May 2, 2022.

The LIC IPO issue size has been reduced to ₹20,557 crores, down from an expected ₹60,000. Among the main reasons behind cutting down the size of LIC's IPO were the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the withdrawal of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the Indian market, and a global increase in inflation and interest rates.

According to the revised DRHP, SEBI has approved a 3.5 per cent stake sale instead of the 5 per cent that was mentioned in the previous draft. The LIC IPO is expected to contribute a major chunk of the budgeted disinvestment proceeds in the current fiscal year.

Here Are The Five Simple Steps To Investing In An IPO Via Upstox:

Step 1: Log in to the Upstox application or website with your credentials.

Step 2: Choose the IPO in which you want to invest and complete the application form.

Step 3: Make a total of three bids within the available price range.

Step 4: Approve your application.

Step 5: Accept the UPI mandate and block funds using your UPI app on your mobile device.

Users can also apply for IPOs via WhatsApp. This is a first-of-its-kind feature, and here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Say "Hi" to this WhatsApp number (+91 93212 61102), which deals exclusively with IPO applications, and click "IPO".

Step 2: Confirm your number by selecting "Yes, proceed," or if you wish to change your number, click "No, change no."

Step 3: Confirm your phone number by entering the 6-digit OTP that was sent to you.

Step 4: After verification, you will receive details of the latest IPOs. Select the IPO that you want to pre-apply or apply to from the list.

Step 5: Now, to proceed, select "Apply now" and if you wish to see other IPOs, select "View other IPO"

Step 6: You’ll now be asked to enter the price at which you want to place your bid.

Step 7: From the list, choose how many lots you want to apply for, ranging from 1 to 9. In case you wish to select more than 9 lots, click on "more" and mention the maximum number of lots from the given range.

Step 8: You will now see a summary of your bid information. To move ahead, select "Proceed", or if you wish to change something, select "Change bid".

Step 9: Next, you will need to enter your UPI ID.

Step 10: Select "Accept & Proceed" to submit your IPO application or "Decline" if you change your mind and do not wish to apply for the IPO.

Step 11: Once all of these steps have been completed, you can check the status of your application from the WhatsApp chat at any time and from any location.

