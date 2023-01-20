How India Can Continue To Build A Master Plan For Decarbonization Into 2023

By Dr. Aatish Parashar, Dean and Head, Central University of South Bihar

Against a backdrop of extreme weather conditions worldwide, this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) brought together nearly 200 parties from around the world to discuss the climate crisis on a global level. Taking place annually since 1992, the two-week-long conference assesses the progress that’s been made in achieving global climate objectives and takes further decisions necessary to promote their effective implementation.

It goes without saying that the move from fossil fuels to renewables is one of the keystones in the battle against climate change. According to an analysis by the Global Carbon Project, fossil fuel emissions in 2022 have reached a record high and show no signs of decreasing. The report reveals that if emissions remain at current levels in 2023 and beyond, there is a huge chance that global warming will exceed 1.5C in the next nine years. To limit the global temperature, rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius and to deliver on the landmark Paris Agreement, it becomes imperative for the world to advance toward decarbonization.

COP27: Discussing Decarbonization

Day 6 of COP27 followed the theme of “Decarbonization”. The conference covered pivotal issues central to decarbonization such as climate finance, adaptation, and accountability to commitments. COP27 addressed various discussions by leaders from the public and private sectors on the pathways and strategies to decarbonize industrial sectors including energy, concrete, and steel. Deliberations on these issues and more were done through various side events and public and private discussions, held alongside the two weeks of official negotiations.

The COP27 called for urgent action to reduce emissions from most carbon-intensive production sectors, such as fossil fuels, steel, and fertilizers. A plethora of initiatives was launched on the day, including the Sharm El Sheikh Methane Reduction Roadmap that would act as a comprehensive guide for countries to reduce emissions and the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. Owing to the ever-rising global average temperature, the parties at the conference committed themselves to pursue efforts that would cap the global temperature rise at 1.5° Celsius above the pre-industrial level.

Key Takeaways from COP27

Although announcements were made, there were hopes that COP27 would lead to new commitments on emissions reduction, reaffirmed pledges for the transfer of resources to developing nations, and strong signals to move away from fossil fuels. Supported by the European Union and many other countries, India at COP27 called for the phasing down of all fossil fuels, rather than a narrower deal to just phase down coal that was agreed at COP26 last year. This call, however, failed to gain enough traction at the conference. The biggest breakthrough of COP27 was the agreement to establish a fund for “Loss and Damage” (L&D) for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters. The creation of the fund is indeed a major milestone since developing countries have been seeking financial assistance for loss and damage for nearly three decades.

India's journey towards decarbonization in 2023 and beyond

By taking decisive steps toward reducing and adapting to climate change, India is on pace to meet its climate objectives. India, at COP27, submitted its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The plan focuses on the rational utilization of national resources with due regard to energy security and transitions from fossil fuels in a just, smooth, sustainable, and all-inclusive manner. The country has therefore prioritized a phased transition to cleaner fuels to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

India’s road to net zero carbon emissions is certainly long and challenging but it’s not impossible. The country has embarked upon its journey and is doing well. The long-term strategy for low-emission development will certainly ensure India achieves its energy target faster. Responding to the call for increased ambition in our climate targets, India also updated its Nationally Determined Contributions in August 2022. India has undertaken far-reaching new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol blended fuels, and green hydrogen as an alternate energy source. The country has moved significantly ahead in the renewable energy space with an increase in the installed capacity from 10 GW to 160 GW over the last 15 years. Along the same line, as economies transit from fossil fuel-based energy to renewable energy sources, organizations like RITES Limited is also helping India achieve its energy target by spearheading green infrastructure. The leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm provides mobility solutions to operators in India and abroad that emphasizes sustainable performance and decarbonization.

As India is moving ahead in its yearlong G20 Presidency, energy and climate change have been announced askey focus areas. India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has reiterated that India will be leaving no stone unturned in effectively utilizing the G20 platform to enhance and achieve climate ambitions. END