How to Get Mistakes in PAN Card Fixed

PAN Card is a unique ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department to identify and link all transactions of the PAN holder with the department. These transactions include tax payments, TDS/TCS credits, returns of income, specified transactions, correspondence etc.

As the PAN card contains several crucial information all the details in the PAN must be correct. But if there are mistakes or omissions in the PAN Card the PAN Card Holder can get it changed or corrected.

How to correct any mistake in the PAN card or intimate any change in data pertaining to PAN

PAN Cardholders can note that a request for reissue of lost PAN card or for change or correction in PAN data is to be filed in a form that is freely downloadable from NSDL e-Gov-TIN website. It is also available with the TIN-FCs.

You can submit the application in the form "Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN data" in the following cases:

When you already have PAN but want a new PAN card, When you want to make some changes or corrections to your existing PAN details.

The applicant is required to fill all the columns of the form and tick the box(es) on the left margin of the appropriate item where change/correction is to be done.

In case of either a request for change or correction in PAN or a request for re-issuance of a PAN Card without any changes in PAN data, the address for communication will be updated in the ITD database using the address for communication provided in the application.

Supporting documents required for changes in PAN data can be as per the table given below:

1 Change in name of ladies on account of marriage Any one of

a) Marriage certificate

b) marriage invitation card

c) publication of name change in official gazette

d) copy of passport showing husband’s name

e) certificate from a gazetted officer 2 Change in name: Individual applicants - change of name on account of reasons other than marriage. Publication of name change in official gazette or certificate from a gazetted officer 3 Change in father's / Mother’s name Publication of name change in official gazette 4 Change in name: Companies Registrar of Companies’ certificate for name change 5 Change in name: Partnership firms Revised Partnership Deed 6 Change in name: AOP / Trust / BOI / AJP/ LLP Revised registration certificate / deed or agreement as applicable 7 Change in date of birth: individuals Relevant Proof of Identity having correct date of birth. 8 Change in date of incorporation/agreement/partnership or trust deed/formation of BOI/AOP Relevant Proof of Identity having correct date of incorporation/agreement/partnership or trust deed/formation of BOI/AOP

For minor corrections in core details (i.e. name, father’s/mother’s name, date of birth), any Proof of Identity document (in applicant’s name) prescribed under Rule 114(4) of Income Tax Rules 1962, indicating correct details, may be provided.

If the communication address and other address (optional) mentioned in the application are different, please submit proof for both addresses.

Individual applicants should affix two recent colour photographs with white background (size 3.5 cm x 2.5 cm) in the space provided on the form. The photograph should not be stapled or clipped to the form. The clarity of the image on the PAN card will depend on the quality and clarity of the photograph affixed on the form.

The form along with supporting documents can be submitted to any of the NSDL TIN-Facilitation Centre / PAN Centre. For online applications, duly signed and photo affixed acknowledgement receipt along with supporting documents can be sent to the following address:

INCOME TAX PAN SERVICES UNIT

(Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited)

5th Floor, Mantri Sterling, Plot No. 341,

Survey No. 997/8, Model Colony,

Near Deep Bungalow Chowk,

Pune - 411 016

