Household brand Syska Group Eyes INR 250 crore Revenue in Fans Segment

Bangalore: Syska Group, the leading FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) brand in India, envisions witnessing more robust growth momentum this year for its fan's vertical. Syska has set a target of INR 250 crore revenue gain, banking on pent-up demand from consumers as India will experience a hotter summer. Syska entered the fans market with a diverse product line that includes ceiling fans, decorative fans, premium fans, table fans, wall fans, pedestal fans, exhaust fans, portable fans, exclusive under light fans, ABS Body fans, BLDC & smart fans. Syska has been on a steady upward path, expanding its product line into additional sectors to reach every household.

These wide varieties of fans are available across a variety of leading retail and e-tail stores, offering customers the preference and comfort of purchasing the ideal product for their requirements. Syska will continue to increase its distribution network in general trade across Tier-1, 2, and 3 cities and enhance its presence in modern trade in the country to cater for the demands of the offline market. The brand is also optimising the availability of fans on the leading e-commerce platforms along with D2C for serving online customers with some exclusive products. Syska fans are produced at state of art manufacturing plants in North and South India. By incorporating cutting edge technologies, Syska has designed BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor fans that can save up to 50% on the consumption of electricity. Within this latest and technologically advanced range of BLDC fans, the brand has also launched Smart fans which are controlled by Syska Smart Home App and Voice assistants bringing more convenience and comfort to the users.

Commenting, Mr Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “The increasing heatwave is going to drive the market for fans and other cooling products. We are confident in our goal of INR 250 crore revenue growth. We at Syska foresee that by the end of this year, our revenue from the fans segment will touch and penetrate the triple-digit contribution. We foresee Syska becoming the go-to brand for fans in the future. We have been focusing on aggressive pricing compared to other players as we are in a product category with a variety of diverse players. In keeping with our honourable Prime minister Shri Modi Ji’s vision of higher environmental consciousness and energy efficiency, our 100% ‘Make in India’ range of Syska BLDC fans are energy-saving and eco-friendly.”

The market for fans in India is presently valued at Rs 8,000 crore. Syska joined the fan business in 2020 and has since grown to become one of the country's fast-growing, and promising players. The government is also working on infrastructure in rural India, which has resulted in a demand for infrastructural products such as fans and lighting, which are linked to construction. The replacement segment will continue to grow significantly as consumers have been considering up-gradation and also with the real estate market seeing recovery trends. Going forward SYSKA looks at being among the TOP 5 Brands in the fans segment in the next 2 years. Syska has already initiated an aggressive brand campaign featuring Rajkumar Rao across leading TV channels in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages to create awareness about the product portfolio.