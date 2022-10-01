Honeywell Afforestation Drive to Back UN's Ecosystem Restoration Initiative

Bengaluru: Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell, kicks off “Plant the Future” campaign, a 10-year-long pan-India afforestation drive on October 2, 2022. The initiative aims to mitigate the effects of climate change and strengthen the resilient capacities of the nation against environmental degradation. Honeywell will plant and nurture more than one million saplings across 10 cities between 2022 and 2032, coinciding with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Plant the Future seeks to strengthen the government’s efforts in promoting green cover and achieving carbon offsetting. For the success of the initiative, 70 percent of the afforestation drive will focus on rural areas and 30 percent in rural areas. HHSIF will partner with government agencies, not-for-profit organizations and industry to realize this ambitious goal. As a first step, HHSIF has adopted a multi-pronged approach by mobilising its existing non-government organization (NGO) partners and employee-volunteers to initiate the plantation drive.

Rajesh Rege, President, Honeywell India, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Honeywell is committed to driving the transformation to a sustainable future. While we have pledged to be carbon neutral in our facilities and operations by 2035, our corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts mirror our environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspirations. Plant the Future campaign will mobilize our employees and partners to plant more than one million saplings over 10 years in alignment with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.”

Technologies such as geo-tagging will be deployed to ensure the survival of saplings. The project also seeks to promote rural livelihoods and enable creation of sustainable communities. At the same time, it encourages and inculcates among employee-volunteers a sense of responsibility towards the environment.