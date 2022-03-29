Honda 2Wheelers India Opens 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre in Karnataka

Committed to Skill India Mission, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) inaugurated Karnataka’s 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre at Bengaluru in collaboration with Government Model Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bengaluru. The new centre operational from today will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in the city.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted in the august presence of Mr. Yogeshwara S. (Director, Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Government of Karnataka), Mr. Vaijagond (Joint Director, Bangalore Divisional Office, Department of Industrial Training and Employment, Government of Karnataka), Mr. Halappa Shetty (Deputy Director and Principal, Government Model ITI, Bengaluru), Mr. M. S. Srivathsa (Deputy General Manager, Regional Office South Customer Service, HMSI), Mr. Vivek Taluja (Deputy General Manager, Regional Office South, HMSI) along with other dignitaries from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

On this occasion, Mr. Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President - Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Fulfilling our commitment to up-skill local youth and enhance their employability, we are proactively supporting the Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. The constant changes in rapidly evolving automobile industry have raised the demand of skilled technical manpower. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students could not get hands on practical training. HMSI’s third Skill Enhancement Centre in Karnataka at Bengaluru will provide improved facility to recoup for the practical training while ensuring all safety protocols. Further, we will continue to inaugurate more centres in other parts of the country.”

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at Bengaluru (Hosur Main Road, Hombegowda Nagar) has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure and latest tools & technology to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair. On completion of the training program, HMSI will also support with recruitment opportunities to successful candidates at HMSI dealerships.

HMSI’s CSR commitment towards Skill India Mission

Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, HMSI has taken several initiatives in the direction of Skill Development. In order to bridge the gap between requirement and availability of trained manpower in the automotive sector, HMSI is setting up Skill Enhancement Centres across India. Currently, HMSI operates 50 skill enhancement centres across 19 states in India. These include Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysuru & Mangalore), Haryana (Uchana, Panipat, Rohtak & Gurugram), Delhi (Malviya Nagar, Jaffarpur & Nandnagri), Odisha (Balasore and Cuttack), Punjab (Ropar, Bathinda and Patiala), Rajasthan (Kota & Jodhpur), Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Meerut & Prayagraj), Madhya Pradesh (Khargone, Satna, Jabalpur, Bhopal & Ratlam), Bihar (Patna), Telangana (Hyderabad & Sircilla), Kerala (Palakkad & Kozhikode), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), West Bengal (Kolkata & Asansol), Gujarat (Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Sarkhej, Ankleshwar & Vadodara), Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Madurai and Sivagangai), Chhattisgarh (Bhilai), Maharashtra (Amravati, Pune, Nasik, Dhule & Palgadh), Andhra Pradesh (Vizag & Tirupati) and Assam (Guwahati) benefiting over 3,000 students