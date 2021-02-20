Honda 2Wheelers India Inaugurates BigWing In Vizag

• Differentiated immersive experience for premium motorcycle customers

• Delights riding enthusiast with exclusive range of premium motorcycles (300cc – 500cc)

• Exclusive one-stop sales & service centre for Honda big bikes

Vizag: After roaring into the mid-size motorcycle segment with its global debut of H’ness- CB350, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today elevated the Go Riding spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical- the Honda BigWing in Vizag (Address: 48-14-91 G1 48-14-91/1 G2, Pampana Plaza, Rama Talkies Junction, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, 530013).

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Vizag, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “In September, our latest global motorcycle H’ness CB350 introduced new excitement for mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Vizag. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Vizag and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Noteworthy, that Honda 2Wheelers India laid the foundation of its premium motorcycle business network with the inauguration of BigWing Topline last year in Gurgaon. Moving forward, by the end of this fiscal, Honda will expand the number of BigWing outlets to 50 all across the country.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from the brand new majestic H’ness-CB350, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and adventure tourer 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports; the BigWings will be delighting mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customer’s product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information. The online booking option in the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real time customer feedback, Honda BigWing are also actively available across all social media platforms. Doubling the joy of riding and amplify new opportunities for customers a dedicated corner with versatile range of accessories and riding gear is also available.

Array of Exclusive Accessories for H’ness-CB350

Elevate the majestic riding experience on new H’ness-CB350 with a freshly introduced 10 optional accessories especially curated to enhance the overall style and provide the best of aesthetics. Competitively priced, these accessories comply to stringent quality norms and meet Honda’s pre-defined global quality standards. The accessories are available for both DLX & DLX Pro variants of H’ness-CB350.