Homegrown Label Saundh Launches its First Retail Space in Bangalore

Bangalore: Combining the legacy of India’s rich textile heritage with contemporary silhouettes - Sahiba Ltd owned apparel brand for women ‘’Saundh’’ has strengthened its retail presence with the opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in the IT Hub of India – Bangalore. Spread across 750 sq ft, the new store lifts the curtain on an exquisite collection in the form of five capsules, ‘Ganjifa’, ‘Cheriyal’, ‘Gond’, ‘theyyam’ and ‘Khaas’ and will house designer-wear clothing that includes kurtis, kaftans, lehengas, tops and indo-fusion sets. With an endeavor to blend indigenous crafts of India with contemporary designs, Saundh, an earthy label,is making dressing up fun yet versatile for the urban woman.

The superlative storytelling accompanying the designs has been the brand’s USP since its inception:

· Ganjifa: Inspired by the resplendent royals and their love for card games. A charming collection of glittery evening wear in luxurious fabrics.

· Cheriyal: Brought to India by the Mughals, Cheriyal paintings are pictorial presentations of scenes from Indian mythological epics. The collection displays detailed prints on soft fabrics in a vibrant palette.

· Gond: Rooted in folk tales and tribal culture, ‘Gond’ collection is easy, colourful and perfect for the festive season.

· Theyyam: This collection pays homage to the intricate face art that is typical of Theyyam dancers and translates the patterns onto warm-hued silhouettes, reminiscent of the night sky

· Khaas: The ultimate, stunning range of festive wear ideal for Indian Weddings in luxurious raw silk.

Bangalore has rightly earned its name as India’s Silicon Valley, and this store sits amid its buzz of innovation and technology in the central shopping hub. The cosmopolitan city has the perfect balance of traditional and modern culture. Saundh, an everyday luxury wear label for women, follows an identical approach and thrives to attain a perfect union of yesteryear charm with contemporary iterations.

Ecstatic with the new store launch, Mr Sarabjeet Saluja, Founder & CEO, Saundh, says, “Saundh was launched with an aim to create a niche wherein the gap between designer clothing, aesthetics and affordability minimizes. Strong product development, powerful manufacturing & distribution capacities and striking price points elucidate it. We thrive to make deeper inroads in the country’s fashion market, by being accessible to a wider customer base and delivering our beautiful collections that embody Saundh’s philosophy. We’re really excited to launch our very first Bangalore store and look forward to extending our in-store experience with our Bangalore customers’’

The brand has robust expansion plans and aims to aggressively expand its retail footprints across Tier 1 & 2 cities along with metropolitans as well. The brand has been growing exponentially and has an equally strong yet seamless online presence.