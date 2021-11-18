HFS Research Picks Rezolve.ai As Hot Vendor 2021

Resolve.ai, an AI-based employee service desk integrated within Microsoft Teams, gets officially recognized as a “Hot Vendor 2021” by HFS Research for its timely focus on Employee Experience and unique Microsoft Teams exclusivity.

Rezolve.ai provides Enterprise Management Services that help organizations leverage employee engagement via a single-window service desk. It is a leading AI-powered employee service desk that facilitates next-generation employee experience on MS Teams. Rezolve.ai auto-resolves many common employee issues within seconds using its advanced conversational AI, smart automation engine, invisible ticketing system and “twitter-age” knowledge management system. Rezolve.ai can also seamlessly involve human experts in issue resolutions and connect with various enterprise systems/tools to accomplish tasks and complex processes like User provisioning.

HFS further stated “Rezolve.ai has a distinct clarity around the challenge of employee engagement and is clear about the outcomes it aims to deliver with its products: instantaneous support, lower ticket volumes, higher ticket auto-resolutions, and improved employee satisfaction among them, according to the report from the research.”

In HFS Research’s view, “As a critical pillar of the HFS OneOffice, Employee Experience must be an investment priority for successful future enterprises, and Rezolve.ai seems to have homed in on a unique value proposition for Microsoft customers. Rezolve.ai has focused on its core mission and placed its bets on two areas of rapid growth and focus, Teams and Employee Experience. Customer feedback indicates that Rezolve.ai’s platform is already working well in production and has some promising plans for new types of implementations moving forward (think omni-channel for the employee side!).

The report goes on to add, “Rezolve.ai is a conversational AI software firm putting employee experience (EX) at the center of its capabilities. In an increasingly remote world, employee engagement tools also need to facilitate learning and career growth and support people to feel connected and valued in their roles. Deployed exclusively on Microsoft Teams, Rezolve.ai’s solutions focus on employee support, advanced knowledge management, advanced skilling and learning, and change management.”

According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai, “this accreditation will open the way for digital support for remote employees. We are ecstatic to be named a "Hot Vendor 2021" by HFS Research. We created the AI service desk to ensure that employees with little to no technical skills, regardless of their department, are not left in the dark when seeking assistance.” He goes on to add, “Now that professionals all around the world are working remotely, we strongly believe that efforts like Rezolve.ai can assist them in resolving their problems and completing all of their tasks with a few easy clicks. Employees should receive the appropriate information at the appropriate time. What could be easier than seeking instant employee support right within Microsoft Teams?"

Because of its innovative approach to employee support, Rezolve.ai has made the cut as an accomplished AI service desk. The startup offers businesses an alternative to traditional service desks, which have lost their significance in the digital age, especially post pandemic.

A modern employee service desk benefits enterprises and their employees by reducing “Enterprise Friction.” With Rezolve.ai, employees can devote that time towards doing their jobs instead of getting frustrated by a back-and-forth with the service desk.