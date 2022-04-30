HFCL Sustains Momentum With Another Year of Resilient Performance

New Delhi: HFCL Limited, India’s leading technology enterprise with operations across manufacture of high-end telecom equipment, optical fibre and optical fibre cables; and communication network solutions for Telcos, Railways and Defence sectors announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

On standalone basis, the Company reported a quarterly Revenue of ₹1,066cr, EBIDTA of ₹128 cr, PBT of ₹83 cr, and PAT of ₹62 cr.

For the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, the Company reported on standalone basis, Revenue of ₹4,286 cr, EBIDTA of ₹572 cr, PBT of ₹382 cr, PAT of ₹283 cr.

Also Read: TECNO Launches Phantom X in India

The Board of Directors has also recommended a Dividend @ 18% i.e. Re.0.18/- per equity share of face value of Re.1/-each, for the financial year 2021-22.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “Our consistent performance in spite of uncertainties on account of geopolitical conflict, supply chain constraints, increased input cost, and pandemic related volatilities reflects the resilience of our business model and steady strengthening of our growth foundation. Steady technological strides, capacity additions, portfolio expansion and fiscal prudence adds predictability to our performance, as evident in our performance numbers.”

Reflecting on the way ahead, he added, being one of the leader in Indian telecom equipment and cable manufacturing as well as network implementation, HFCL is moving ahead with another round of CAPEX of Rs. 425 cr, a healthy pipeline of next-gen products and solutions, accelerated stance of technological and R&D alliances and partnerships and resolute deepening and widening of its global footprints.”