Hershey India-Cafe Coffee Day Collab For Mother's Day Celebrations

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Hershey India Pvt. Ltd., a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking giant and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, has announced a collaboration between HERSHEY’S KISSES and café chain Café Coffee Day. The iconic chocolate brand will bring to life the proposition of ‘Say it with a Kiss’ on the occasion of Mother’s Day, through the unique shape of its delicious chocolate HERSHEY’S KISSES, by creating Kisses shape in the foam on top of cappuccinos sold by CCD across approximately 100 stores. The specially curated cappuccinos will be available on the 7th and the 8th of May. This will be accompanied by free samples of HERSHEY’S KISSES urging everyone to ‘say it with a kiss on the occasion of Mother’s Day, creating a unique experience to make mothers feel special.

As HERSHEY’S is all about celebrating bonding moments with our loved ones, through this collaboration the brand is simply asking the consumers, 'When was the last time you gave your mom a Kiss?' The activation will be further amplified on Hershey India’s Digital channels & through online communities like LBB.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India said, "Through brand HERSHEY’S, our endeavour is to explore opportunities and collaborations that strike a unique chord with our audience and help us communicate our message of celebrating togetherness with our loved ones. This simple yet endearing activation is a gesture to enable our consumers to make their mothers feel special and acknowledge their contributions in our lives with Hershey’s Kisses, not just on the occasion of Mother’s Day, but every day. Café Coffee Day caters to a large number of young adults including millennials and the Gen Z population, who are the biggest fans of our iconic brand HERSHEY’S KISSES. We believe this association with CCD will delight the generation of consumers and encourage them to create beautiful memories this Mother’s Day”

Shabri Prabhakar - President Marketing, Coffee Day Global Limited said, “Cafe Coffee Day has always stood for real connections - the deep bonds that are forged out of moments spent and memories shared at our cafés. And, of course, the underlying promise of possibilities - “A lot can happen over coffee!”. Through this collaboration with HERSHEY’S, we hope that the HERSHEY’S KISSES giveaway is a gesture that will be appreciated by our guests as a sweet reminder of the love and care our mothers bring into our lives.”