HelpAge India Expands Mobile Healthcare Program in Telangana and UP with Support from Mindtree Foundation

Bangalore: HelpAge India, a non-governmental organization addressing the needs of vulnerable elders, today announced the launch of three Mobile Healthcare Units (MHUs) in Telangana and western Uttar Pradesh with support from Mindtree Foundation, the CSR arm of global technology consulting and services company Mindtree. The MHUs, staffed with doctors, pharmacists, and social workers, will provide doorstep healthcare services to poor and destitute elders.

HelpAge runs Asia’s largest mobile healthcare program. With these additions, the total strength of HelpAge India’s MHU network throughout the country is now 166. Every year, the MHUs provide medical relief and treatment to more than 4 lakh disadvantaged elders and their communities. The new fleet of MHUs would serve an additional 30 new sites, taking the total number of locations served to over 2000 in 22 states.

"Most elderly cannot afford even basic healthcare,” said Rohit Prasad, CEO, of HelpAge India. "For many, especially those in remote villages, the closest Primary Healthcare Centre is, at times situated far away, a great distance from their homes. Our mobile healthcare program aims to bridge this gap by bringing healthcare virtually to the doorsteps of the elderly. Covid has made our elders more vulnerable than before. It is therefore critical to work towards ensuring our elders get the much-needed healthcare support. We are thankful to Mindtree Foundation for helping us in providing this last-mile service and reaching the unreached, the poor elders and their communities, in Telangana and western Uttar Pradesh.”

HelpAge has been operating four MHUs in the Noida-Greater Noida regions. Its medical teams have been working hard throughout the pandemic, through the multiple lockdowns, during which access to medical shops became difficult for elders, most of whom were suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, and blood pressure.

"We are pleased to partner with HelpAge India on this important initiative,” said Paneesh Rao, Global Head of Sustainability at Mindtree. “Mindtree Foundation is enabling healthcare services in the peri-urban and rural communities through these three MHUs, thereby expanding HelpAge India’s mobile healthcare program in and around Noida and Hyderabad. Elderly people are entitled to a life of good health and dignity. Providing affordable and accessible care, comfort, and convenience to elderly people can help them keep good health through a sensitive phase of their lives. As a socially responsible organisation, we consider care for the elderly an important element of our vision to help societies flourish. ”

HelpAge India’s mobile healthcare program saves poor elders from long queues at hospitals, along with saving them transportation and medicine costs. The NGO, with support from partners such as Mindtree Foundation, provides free medication on a monthly basis. The NGO also provides an individual health card that keeps a record of their treatment.

HelpAge, through these MHUs, provides not just free treatment & medicine, but also basic diagnostics, home visits by doctors (in case of bedridden patients), and counselling for patients, the elderly, family members, and caretakers.