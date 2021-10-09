Healthifyme CEO's Singapore Firm Linked To Putin Ex-Aide's Fund: Pandora Papers
The CEO of HealthifyMe's Singapore firm is tied to a Putin ex-aide's funds, according to the Pandora Papers.
Pandora Papers: As per the Pandora Papers, HealthifyMe CEO Tushar Vashisht's Singapore-based holding company is related to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ex-aide Kirill Androsov's Lang Capital Fund. A payment to HealthifyMe for a share subscription in 2018 was one of the LCF transactions in dispute. For three financial years, the board of HealthifyMe Wellness was not informed of the holding firm's shareholding.