Healthifyme CEO's Singapore Firm Linked To Putin Ex-Aide's Fund: Pandora Papers

Pandora Papers: As per the Pandora Papers, HealthifyMe CEO Tushar Vashisht's Singapore-based holding company is related to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ex-aide Kirill Androsov's Lang Capital Fund. A payment to HealthifyMe for a share subscription in 2018 was one of the LCF transactions in dispute. For three financial years, the board of HealthifyMe Wellness was not informed of the holding firm's shareholding.