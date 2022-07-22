HDFC AMC net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 at ₹3,142 million

Mumbai: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited today reported its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

• QAAUM of ₹4,153 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to ₹4,169 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 11.0% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

• QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at ₹1,968 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with a market share of 11.5%. The AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.

• The ratio of equity oriented AUM to non-equity oriented closing AUM is 51:49 compared to the industry ratio of 48:52 as on June 30, 2022.

• 3.73 million Systematic transactions with a value of ₹12.8 billion processed during the month of June 2022.

• Over 80,000 empanelled distribution partners across MFDs, National Distributors and Banks, serviced through a total of 228 branches of which 150 are in B-30 locations. The contribution of B-30 locations to our total monthly average AUM is 16.9%.

• As on June 30, 2022, 62.1% of the company’s total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 55.1% for the industry.

• Market share of 12.6% of the individual monthly average AUM in the industry, making the company one of the most preferred choices of individual investors.

• Total Live Accounts stood at 10.2 million as on June 30, 2022. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 6.0 million as on June 30, 2022 compared to 35.3 million for the industry, a market share of 17%.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

• The Operating Profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was ₹3,737 million as compared to ₹3,652 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This is an increase of 2%.

• Profit before tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was down by 17% to ₹3,850 million as compared to ₹4,661 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

• Profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was ₹3,142 million as compared to ₹3,454 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, resulting in a decrease of 9%.