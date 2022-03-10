Have You Seen Katrina's Latest Slice Ad?

Adding a dash of excitement to the summer season, Slice® has unveiled its latest campaign that lets consumers decode it’s ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ proposition. Affirming its position of being the thickest and tastiest mango drink in India*, the TVC illustrates how Slice’s fun and quirky film deep dives into the ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ challenge, taking the tempting and enticing route of blind taste tests. The TVC features the superstar and brand ambassador Katrina Kaif.

Shot in Maldives, the TVC opens with Katrina Kaif chilling on a deck chair with a mystery man. The man is seen rejecting an offer of taking a sip of Katrina’s favorite mango drink Slice® and asks her to try his preferred mango drink instead. Right then, Katrina dares him to take the ultimate Slice® taste challenge, to which the man confidently agrees. Katrina bewitchingly ties a blindfold on his eyes and asks him to make a choice between Slice® and another mango-flavored drink. She whispers the alluring words of ‘Aam ki Khushbu and Sabse Khaas Ras’ in the man’s ear and is soon proved right, as the co-star ultimately picks Slice® as his preferred choice. Katrina enticingly removes the blindfold, and the TVC ends on a tempting note reiterating Slice® as the tastiest and thickest mango drink.

Commenting on the new TVC, Brand Ambassador Katrina Kaif, shared, “It is always a pleasure shooting for Slice campaigns and given my long-standing partnership with the brand, my belief in the product and its philosophy is surely a testament. The entire experience of this campaign was extremely exciting, this film has a sweet- romantic yet summery vibe to it. I am certain that the audience will love this campaign too and I can’t wait for them to get their hands on my favorite Slice and take the taste challenge to know why Slice is India’s tastiest mango drink today.”

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Slice is the closest you can get in taste to the real mango experience, and with summertime around the corner, our aim was to kickstart the season with Slice’s new campaign. With a fun and quirky take on Slice’s ‘Thickest and Tastiest’ mango drink proposition, we are inviting consumers to experience the tastiest and thickest mango in India. The film features superstar Katrina Kaif that will help further deepen brands connect and encourage new consumers to experience Slice.”

The new Slice® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Slice® is available in single and multiple serve packs across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.

Click to view the TVC: