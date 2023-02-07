Grasim Industries Inducts Ananya Birla, Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors

Bangalore: The Board of Grasim Industries Limited, at its meeting held today, inducted Ms. Ananya Birla, and Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors. Ms. Ananya Birla and Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla come with rich and varied experience straddling entrepreneurship and business building. The board believes that Grasim Industries Limited will benefit from their new-age insights and business acumen.

Commenting on their appointment, Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group said, “ As the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, Grasim has incubated several high-growth businesses over the years. The global scale built across diverse sectors like cement, fibre, and chemicals is a testament to the dynamism that defines the company. Grasim now is at a pivotal juncture as it is on the verge of creating two new high growth engines—paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials. This is, therefore, an appropriate moment for the board to induct Ananya and Aryaman as Directors. Their business acumen and insights into new-age businesses & consumer behaviour will be valuable for Grasim as it embarks on a new growth journey.” He added, “Ananya and Aryaman believe passionately in the group’s values and purpose. I am confident that they will further add dynamism and energy to the group’s rich entrepreneurial traditions and help create sustained stakeholder value.”

Ms. Ananya Birla and Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla have recently been inducted as Directors on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd, the apex body that provides strategic direction to the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses.

Ms. Ananya Birla is a successful business woman and platinum selling artist. Her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, founded at the age of 17, is amongst India's fastest growing MFI's. It has crossed an AUM of 1 billion USD, and has grown at a CAGR of 120% (2015-2022). With over 7000 employees, it has consistently been accorded a Great Place To Work. With a CRISIL A+ rating, Svatantra is the youngest, highest rated organization in the sector. Svatantra successfully acquired Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. in 2018. Her innovation across the business has resulted in a number of firsts in the industry, and solidified Svatantra's position as an industry leader in financial services. Ms. Birla is also the founder of design-led home decor brand Ikai Asai. On the social front, Ms. Ananya Birla has co-founded Mpower, and advocates the need for conversations around mental health in India. She is also the founder of the Ananya Birla Foundation that does pioneering research in mental health and social impact.

Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla comes with diverse experience which includes, entrepreneurship, VC investing, and professional sport. Aryaman is closely involved with several businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. In consultation with the Group Chairman, Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, he is actively championing the Group’s foray into new-age businesses. Aryaman helped incubate the Group’s D2C platform, TMRW, and is a director on its board. His maiden entrepreneurial foray was in the hospitality business. Aryaman is also spearheading the Group’s Venture Capital fund, Aditya Birla Ventures. Prior to joining ABG, Aryaman was a prolific first-class cricketer.

Further, the Board has also appointed Mr. Yezdi Piroj Dandiwala as an Independent Director. Mr. Dandiwala is one of the leading Corporate Lawyers. He is a Partner at Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates & Solicitors. He has a rich experience in corporate and commercial transactions.

These appointments are subject to requisite approval by members of the Company.