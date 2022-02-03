Granules Pharmaceuticals Gets ANDA Approval for Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Hyderabad: Granules India Limited announced today that the US Food & Drug

Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc (GPI)., a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company, for Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg. It is bioequivalent to the

reference listed drug product, Wellbutrin XL Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg and 300 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC. Bupropion Hydrochloride is used as an antidepressant medication to treat major depressive disorder and seasonal affective disorder.

Commenting on the approval Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, GPI, said “We are pleased to receive approval of Bupropion Hydrochloride (XL) tablet product within first review cycle of 10 months from filing date.

This product will be a valuable addition to our growing modified release

product portfolio in the US market. The approval stands as a testimonial for our research and project management competence.”

Granules now have a total of 50 ANDA approvals from US FDA (48 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The current annual U.S. market for Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg are approximately $661 Million, according to MAT Dec 2021, IQVIA/IMS Health.