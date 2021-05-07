Google Stops Unlimited Storage In Photos  From June 1: Check Subscription Plans

Google Photos let users store photos and videos without them having to go through the burden of not having enough space in their mobile. But, Google Photos now, is ending its free unlimited backup plan service at the end of this month.

Google, in November 2020, announced that the company would no longer offer its unlimited free storage for “high quality” photos on Google Photos from June 1, 2021. It added that new photos and videos uploaded in High-Quality from June 1 will begin counting towards the user's 15 GB of Google Account storage.

However, this doesn't apply to Pixel users globally. If you own a Pixel device, then you will continue to get unlimited free high-quality photo backups on Google Photos. In case you want to back up all your Google photos, here's how you can do it.

All photos and videos backed up in Google Photos before June 1, will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. After June 1, all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the 15GB limit of Google account storage. So, it will be better to delete the unnecessary photos and store the good ones for your future memory.

Though this is a big shift from Google, the company has assured its users in the blog post that there's no need to worry as roughly 80% of Photos users most likely won’t hit their 15GB cap for about three years after the new policy goes into effect.

However, once the limit is exhausted the user has to pay monthly for a Google One subscription, which starts at Rs 130 per month (Rs 1,300 per year) for 100GB.