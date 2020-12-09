Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 9 2020: Check Prices In Indian Cities
Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 49,360 from Rs 49,350 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver is trading Rs 65,000 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 710 to Rs 48,760 per 10 gm from Rs 48,050, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 730 to Rs 47,090 from 46,360. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 40 to Rs 48,360 from Rs 48,320
Gold Price Today Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
1 gram
|
₹ 4,836
|
₹ 4,936
|
8 gram
|
₹ 38,688
|
₹ 39,488
|
10 gram
|
₹ 48,360
|
₹ 49,360
|
100 gram
|
₹ 4,83,600
|
₹ 4,93,600
Indian Major Cities Gold Rate
|
Cities
|
22 Carat Gold
|
24 Carat Gold
|
Hyderabad
|
₹ 46,610
|
₹ 50,840
|
Mumbai
|
₹ 48,360
|
₹ 49,630
|
Vijayawada
|
₹ 46,610
|
₹ 50,840
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹ 46,610
|
₹ 50,840
|
Chennai
|
₹ 47,090
|
₹ 51,370
|
Delhi
|
₹ 48,760
|
₹ 53,190
|
Bangalore
|
₹ 46,610
|
₹ 50,840
|
Kerala
|
₹ 46,610
|
₹ 50,840
|
Mysore
|
₹ 46,610
|
₹ 50,840
|
Pune
|
₹ 48,360
|
₹ 49,360
|
Kolkata
|
₹ 47,570
|
₹ 50,670