Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 9 2020: Check Prices In Indian Cities

December 08, 2020

Tirupati: A woman was severley injured as the countrymade bomb went off on Tuesday evening. The incident took place near railway track in Renigunta Mandal of Chittoor district. According to the police, a shepherd Sasikala of Tarakarama Nagar noticed a box near the railway track. She tried to open it with the help of a stick but the country made bomb exploded. Sasikala has suffered severe injuries but is out of danger.