Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 9 2020: Check Prices In Indian Cities

Dec 09, 2020, 10:16 IST
Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 49,360 from Rs  49,350 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver is trading Rs 65,000 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 710 to Rs 48,760 per 10 gm from Rs 48,050, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 730 to Rs 47,090 from 46,360. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 40 to Rs 48,360 from Rs 48,320

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

1 gram

₹ 4,836

₹ 4,936

8 gram

₹ 38,688

₹ 39,488

10 gram

₹ 48,360

₹ 49,360

100 gram

₹ 4,83,600

₹ 4,93,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rate

Cities

22 Carat Gold

24 Carat Gold

Hyderabad

₹ 46,610

₹ 50,840

Mumbai

₹ 48,360

₹ 49,630

Vijayawada

₹ 46,610

₹ 50,840

Visakhapatnam

₹ 46,610

₹ 50,840

Chennai

₹ 47,090

₹ 51,370

Delhi

₹ 48,760

₹ 53,190

Bangalore

₹ 46,610

₹ 50,840

Kerala

₹ 46,610

₹ 50,840

Mysore

₹ 46,610

₹ 50,840

Pune

₹ 48,360

₹ 49,360

Kolkata

₹ 47,570

₹ 50,670

 

