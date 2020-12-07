Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 7 2020: Check Prices In Indian Cities

December 07, 2020

AMARAVATI, Dec 6: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Eluru on Monday and will visit the hospital where the people, who fell ill, are undergoing treatment and will hold a meeting with the officials on the reasons and circumstances for the incident. The Chief Minister will leave his camp office at 9.30 AM and reach Eluru Government hospital at 10.30 AM where he will interact and console the people undergoing treatment.