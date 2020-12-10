Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 10 2020: Check Prices In Indian Cities

Dec 10, 2020, 08:20 IST
Gold price today fell by Rs 50 to Rs 49,300 from Rs  49,350 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver fell by Rs 1,100 to Rs 64,400 from Rs 65,000 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 710 to Rs 48,760 per 10 gm from Rs 48,050, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 250 to Rs 46,840 from Rs 47,090. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 60 to Rs 48,300 from Rs 48,360

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,830

₹ 4,930

8 gram

₹ 38,640

₹  39,440

10 gram

₹ 48,300

₹ 49,300

100 gram

₹ 4,83,000

₹ 4,93,000

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 46,300

₹ 50,500

Vijayawada

₹ 46,300

₹ 50,500

Visakhapatnam

₹ 46,300

₹ 50,500

Mumbai

₹ 48,300

₹ 49,300

Delhi

₹ 48,760

₹ 53,190

Bangalore

₹ 46,300

₹ 50,500

Kerala

₹ 46,300

₹ 50,500

Pune

₹ 48,300

₹ 49,300

Mysore

₹ 46,300

₹ 50,500

Chennai

₹ 46,300

₹ 49,300

Nagpur

₹ 48,300

₹ 49,300
