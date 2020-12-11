December 11, 2020

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy appreciated the hard work of doctors and health officials who reacted swiftly and treated the patients who complained of epilepsy, vomitings, breathing problem, etc., in Eluru town and the neighbouring areas. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that patients treated with much care in Eluru hospital and this will not be even seen in corporate hospitals. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.