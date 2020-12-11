Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 11 2020: Check Prices In Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, And Visakhapatnam

Dec 11, 2020, 08:29 IST
Gold price today fell by Rs 50 to Rs 49,250 from Rs  49,300 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver fell by Rs 1000 to Rs 63,400 from Rs 64,400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 710 to Rs 48,050 per 10 gm from Rs 48,760, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 620 to Rs 46,220 from Rs 46,840. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 50 to Rs 48,250 from Rs 48,300.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,825

₹ 4,925

8 gram

₹ 38,600

₹  39,400

10 gram

₹ 48,250

₹ 49,250

100 gram

₹ 4,82,500

₹ 4,92,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Vijayawada

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Mumbai

₹ 48,250

₹ 49,250

Delhi

₹ 48,050

₹ 52,420

Bangalore

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Kerala

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Pune

₹ 48,250

₹ 49,250

Mysore

₹ 45,900

₹ 50,070

Chennai

₹ 46,220

₹ 50,420

Nagpur

₹ 48,250

₹ 49,250
