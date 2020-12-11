Gold, Silver Rates In India Today December 11 2020: Check Prices In Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, And Visakhapatnam
Gold price today fell by Rs 50 to Rs 49,250 from Rs 49,300 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver fell by Rs 1000 to Rs 63,400 from Rs 64,400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 710 to Rs 48,050 per 10 gm from Rs 48,760, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 620 to Rs 46,220 from Rs 46,840. In Mumbai, it fell by Rs 50 to Rs 48,250 from Rs 48,300.
Gold Price Today Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 gram
|
₹ 4,825
|
₹ 4,925
|
8 gram
|
₹ 38,600
|
₹ 39,400
|
10 gram
|
₹ 48,250
|
₹ 49,250
|
100 gram
|
₹ 4,82,500
|
₹ 4,92,500
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
₹ 45,900
|
₹ 50,070
|
Vijayawada
|
₹ 45,900
|
₹ 50,070
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹ 45,900
|
₹ 50,070
|
Mumbai
|
₹ 48,250
|
₹ 49,250
|
Delhi
|
₹ 48,050
|
₹ 52,420
|
Bangalore
|
₹ 45,900
|
₹ 50,070
|
Kerala
|
₹ 45,900
|
₹ 50,070
|
Pune
|
₹ 48,250
|
₹ 49,250
|
Mysore
|
₹ 45,900
|
₹ 50,070
|
Chennai
|
₹ 46,220
|
₹ 50,420
|
Nagpur
|
₹ 48,250
|
₹ 49,250