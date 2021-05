Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 8 May 2021

May 08, 2021

YSR Kadapa: At least ten people were feared killed when gelatins sticks used in a limestone quarry exploded, in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa distrcit on Saturday. All the victims were said to be quarry labourers. Several of them were injured and shifted to the local hospital and three of them were said to be in a critical condition. The incident took place at lime stone quarry mine in Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu mandal this morning.