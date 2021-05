Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 5 May 2021

May 05, 2021

Gold rates today in India hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,580 from Rs 44,570 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 69,700, where it dropped by Rs 300 from 70,000 per kg. In Hyderabad, the gold price hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,210 for 22-carat from Rs 44,200 for 10 grams, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is Rs 44,530 and 24 Carat is Rs 48,580. Gold Price Per Gram In India