Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 4 April 2021

April 04, 2021

Gold rates today remain stable in India Rs 43,370 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 65, per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat Rs 43,250 and for 24 carats Rs 48,440, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is Rs 42,670 and 24 Carat is 46,550. Gold Price Per Gram In India Gram