Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 30 March 2021

March 29, 2021

In a tragic incident, a 10th Class boy was killed after he and his father along with their push cart were rammed by a vehicle at Veeravaram village at Kirlampudi mandal in East Godavari district on Sunday. As per reports, a man named Yesu was running a chicken pakodi push cart in Veeravaram village and his son Siva who was studying in tenth grade was helping his father by doing small chores at the cart.