Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 30 March 2021

Mar 30, 2021, 08:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today in India again dropped by Rs 10 to Rs 42,980 from Rs 42,990 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 64,700 from Rs 65, 700, where it has hiked by Rs 1,000 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,070 from Rs 43,060, in Chennai it dropped  by Rs 100 to Rs 42,240 from Rs 42,330.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,298

4,398

8 Gram

34,384

35,184

10 Gram

42,980

43,980

100 Gram

4,29,800

4,39,800

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

41,700

45,490

Vijayawada

41,700

45,490

Visakhapatnam

41,700

45,490

Mumbai

42,980

43,980

Delhi

44,070

48,070

Bangalore

41,700

45,490

Kerala

41,700

45,490

Pune

42,980

43,980

Mysore

41,700

45,490

Chennai

42,240

46,080

Nagpur

42,980

43,980
