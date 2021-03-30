Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 30 March 2021
Gold rates today in India again dropped by Rs 10 to Rs 42,980 from Rs 42,990 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 64,700 from Rs 65, 700, where it has hiked by Rs 1,000 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,070 from Rs 43,060, in Chennai it dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 42,240 from Rs 42,330.
Gold Price Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 Gram
|
4,298
|
4,398
|
8 Gram
|
34,384
|
35,184
|
10 Gram
|
42,980
|
43,980
|
100 Gram
|
4,29,800
|
4,39,800
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
41,700
|
45,490
|
Vijayawada
|
41,700
|
45,490
|
Visakhapatnam
|
41,700
|
45,490
|
Mumbai
|
42,980
|
43,980
|
Delhi
|
44,070
|
48,070
|
Bangalore
|
41,700
|
45,490
|
Kerala
|
41,700
|
45,490
|
Pune
|
42,980
|
43,980
|
Mysore
|
41,700
|
45,490
|
Chennai
|
42,240
|
46,080
|
Nagpur
|
42,980
|
43,980