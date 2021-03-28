Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 28 March 2021

Gold rates today in India again dropped by Rs 760 to Rs 43,000 from Rs 43,760 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 65,490 from Rs 65,500, where it has dropped by Rs 10 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 800 to Rs 43,050 from Rs 43,850, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 160 to Rs 42,320 from Rs 42,160.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 Gram 4,300 4,400 8 Gram 34,400 35,200 10 Gram 43,000 44,000 100 Gram 4,30,000 4,40,000

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today