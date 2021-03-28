Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 28 March 2021

Mar 28, 2021, 08:04 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today in India again dropped by Rs 760 to Rs 43,000 from Rs 43,760 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 65,490 from Rs 65,500, where it has dropped by Rs 10 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 800 to Rs 43,050 from Rs 43,850, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 160 to Rs 42,320 from Rs 42,160.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,300

4,400

8 Gram

34,400

35,200

10 Gram

43,000

44,000

100 Gram

4,30,000

4,40,000

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

41,900

45,710

Vijayawada

41,900

45,710

Visakhapatnam

41,900

45,710

Mumbai

43,000

44,000

Delhi

43,050

48,050

Bangalore

41,900

45,710

Kerala

41,900

45,710

Pune

43,000

44,000

Mysore

41,900

45,710

Chennai

42,320

46,170

Nagpur

43,000

44,000
Advertisement
Back to Top