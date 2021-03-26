Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 26 March 2021

Gold rates today in India hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 43,920 from Rs 44,020 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 65,700 from Rs 65, 300, where it has hiked by Rs 400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 90 to Rs 44,150 from Rs 44,060, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 42,350 from Rs 42,300.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 Gram 4,392 4,492 8 Gram 35,136 35,936 10 Gram 43,920 44,920 100 Gram 4,39,200 4,49,200

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today