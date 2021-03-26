Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 26 March 2021

Mar 26, 2021, 08:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today in India hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 43,920 from Rs 44,020 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 65,700 from Rs 65, 300, where it has hiked by Rs 400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 90 to Rs 44,150 from Rs 44,060, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 42,350 from Rs 42,300.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,392

4,492

8 Gram

35,136

35,936

10 Gram

43,920

44,920

100 Gram

4,39,200

4,49,200

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,000

45,820

Vijayawada

42,000

45,820

Visakhapatnam

42,000

45,820

Mumbai

43,920

44,920

Delhi

44,150

48,160

Bangalore

42,000

45,820

Kerala

42,000

45,820

Pune

43,920

44,920

Mysore

42,000

45,820

Chennai

42,350

46,200

Nagpur

43,920

44,920
