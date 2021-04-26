Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 26 April 2021

April 26, 2021

VIZIANAGARAM: Hari Jawaharlal, Vizianagaram district collector clarified that the death of two patients in Maharaja Central Hospital here was not due to glitches in oxygen supply, but due to COVID-19. Speaking to the media on Monday, the collector said the situation was in control now and around 25 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support were shifted to other hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.