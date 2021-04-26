Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 26 April 2021

Apr 26, 2021, 13:43 IST
- Sakshi Post

rates today in India fell by Rs 10 to Rs 44,940 from Rs 44,950 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 68,700, where it has fallen by Rs 100 per kg. In Hyderabad, the gold price fell by Rs 10 to Rs 44,590 for 22-carat from  Rs 44,600 for 10 grams, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is Rs 44,820 and 24 Carat is Rs 48,900.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,493

4,593

8 Gram

35,944

36,744

10 Gram

44,930

45,930

100 Gram

4,49,300

4,59,300

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

44,590

48,650

Vijayawada

44,590

48,650

Visakhapatnam

44,590

48,650

Mumbai

44,930

45,930

Delhi

46,230

50,450

Bangalore

44,590

48,650

Kerala

44,590

48,650

Pune

44,930

45,930

Mysore

44,590

48,650

Chennai

44,820

49,900

Nagpur

44,930

45,930
Advertisement
Back to Top