Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 25 March 2021

Mar 25, 2021, 08:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today in India hiked by Rs 1,020 to Rs 44,020 from Rs 43,000 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 65,300 from Rs 66, 000, where it has fallen by Rs 700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,060 from Rs 44,050, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 20 to Rs 42,300 from Rs 42,280.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,402

4,502

8 Gram

35,216

36,016

10 Gram

44,020

45,020

100 Gram

4,40,200

4,50,200

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

41,900

45,700

Vijayawada

41,900

45,700

Visakhapatnam

41,900

45,700

Mumbai

44,020

45,020

Delhi

44,060

48,060

Bangalore

41,900

45,700

Kerala

41,900

45,700

Pune

44,020

44,020

Mysore

41,900

45,700

Chennai

42,300

46,140

Nagpur

43,000

44,020
