Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 25 March 2021
Gold rates today in India hiked by Rs 1,020 to Rs 44,020 from Rs 43,000 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 65,300 from Rs 66, 000, where it has fallen by Rs 700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,060 from Rs 44,050, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 20 to Rs 42,300 from Rs 42,280.
Gold Price Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 Gram
|
4,402
|
4,502
|
8 Gram
|
35,216
|
36,016
|
10 Gram
|
44,020
|
45,020
|
100 Gram
|
4,40,200
|
4,50,200
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
41,900
|
45,700
|
Vijayawada
|
41,900
|
45,700
|
Visakhapatnam
|
41,900
|
45,700
|
Mumbai
|
44,020
|
45,020
|
Delhi
|
44,060
|
48,060
|
Bangalore
|
41,900
|
45,700
|
Kerala
|
41,900
|
45,700
|
Pune
|
44,020
|
44,020
|
Mysore
|
41,900
|
45,700
|
Chennai
|
42,300
|
46,140
|
Nagpur
|
43,000
|
44,020