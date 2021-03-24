Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 24 March 2021

March 24, 2021

Gold rates today in India dropped again by Rs 800 to Rs 43,000 from Rs 43,800 per 10 gm for 22 carats. The Gold prices has been witnessing downward trend since March 19. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 66,000 from Rs 66, 600, where it has fallen by Rs 600 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat dropped by Rs 150 to Rs 44,050 from Rs 44,200, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 160 to Rs 42,280 from Rs 42,120. Gold Price Per Gram In India