Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 24 March 2021

Mar 24, 2021, 08:06 IST
Gold rates today in India dropped again by Rs 800 to Rs 43,000 from Rs 43,800 per 10 gm for 22 carats. The Gold prices has been witnessing downward trend since March 19. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 66,000 from Rs 66, 600, where it has fallen by Rs 600 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat dropped by Rs 150 to Rs 44,050 from Rs 44,200, in Chennai it hiked by Rs 160 to Rs 42,280 from Rs 42,120.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,300

4,400

8 Gram

35,400

35,200

10 Gram

43,000

44,000

100 Gram

4,30,000

4,40,000

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

41,900

45,700

Vijayawada

41,900

45,700

Visakhapatnam

41,900

45,700

Mumbai

43,000

44,000

Delhi

44,050

48,050

Bangalore

41,900

45,700

Kerala

41,900

45,700

Pune

43,000

44,000

Mysore

41,900

45,700

Chennai

42,280

46,120

Nagpur

43,000

44,000
