Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 24 April 2021

Apr 24, 2021, 09:21 IST
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 10 to Rs 45,050 from Rs 45,060 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 68,700, where it has fallen by Rs 200 per kg. In Hyderabad, the gold price fell by Rs 310 to Rs 44,790 for 22-carat from  Rs 45,100 for 10 grams, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is Rs 44,940 and 24 Carat is Rs 49,030.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,505

4,605

8 Gram

36,040

37,840

10 Gram

45,050

46,050

100 Gram

4,50,500

4,60,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

44,790

48,860

Vijayawada

44,790

48,860

Visakhapatnam

44,790

48,860

Mumbai

45,050

46,050

Delhi

46,350

50,570

Bangalore

44,790

48,860

Kerala

44,790

48,860

Pune

45,050

46,050

Mysore

44,790

48,860

Chennai

44,940

49,030

Nagpur

45,050

46,050
