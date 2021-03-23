Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 23 March 2021

Mar 23, 2021, 08:53 IST
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 120 to Rs 43,800 from Rs 43,930 per 10 gm for 22 carats, while silver prices are trading at Rs 66,600 from Rs 67, 750, where it has fallen by Rs 900 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 190 to Rs 44,200 from Rs 44,390, in Chennai it fell by Rs 370 to Rs 42,120 from Rs 42,490.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,380

4,480

8 Gram

35,040

35,840

10 Gram

43,800

44,800

100 Gram

4,38,000

4,48,000

 

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,050

45,880

Vijayawada

42,050

45,880

Visakhapatnam

42,050

45,880

Mumbai

43,800

44,800

Delhi

44,200

48,200

Bangalore

42,050

45,880

Kerala

42,050

45,880

Pune

43,800

44,800

Mysore

42,050

45,880

Chennai

42,120

46,950

Nagpur

43,800

44,800
