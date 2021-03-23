Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 23 March 2021

Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 120 to Rs 43,800 from Rs 43,930 per 10 gm for 22 carats, while silver prices are trading at Rs 66,600 from Rs 67, 750, where it has fallen by Rs 900 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 190 to Rs 44,200 from Rs 44,390, in Chennai it fell by Rs 370 to Rs 42,120 from Rs 42,490.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 Gram 4,380 4,480 8 Gram 35,040 35,840 10 Gram 43,800 44,800 100 Gram 4,38,000 4,48,000

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today