Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 22 March 2021

Mar 22, 2021, 08:01 IST
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 10 to Rs 43,930 from Rs 43,920 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver prices is stable at Rs 67,500 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 10 to Rs 44,390 from Rs 44,400, in Chennai it is fel by Rs 10 to Rs 42,490 from Rs 42,500.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,392

4,492

8 Gram

35,136

35,936

10 Gram

43,920

44,920

100 Gram

4,39,200

4,49,200

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,240

45,080

Vijayawada

42,240

45,080

Visakhapatnam

42,240

45,080

Mumbai

43,920

44,920

Delhi

44,390

48,390

Bangalore

42,240

45,080

Kerala

42,240

45,080

Pune

43,920

44,920

Mysore

42,240

46,080

Chennai

42,490

46,350

Nagpur

43,920

44,920
