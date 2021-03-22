Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 22 March 2021
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 10 to Rs 43,930 from Rs 43,920 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver prices is stable at Rs 67,500 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 10 to Rs 44,390 from Rs 44,400, in Chennai it is fel by Rs 10 to Rs 42,490 from Rs 42,500.
Gold Price Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 Gram
|
4,392
|
4,492
|
8 Gram
|
35,136
|
35,936
|
10 Gram
|
43,920
|
44,920
|
100 Gram
|
4,39,200
|
4,49,200
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
42,240
|
45,080
|
Vijayawada
|
42,240
|
45,080
|
Visakhapatnam
|
42,240
|
45,080
|
Mumbai
|
43,920
|
44,920
|
Delhi
|
44,390
|
48,390
|
Bangalore
|
42,240
|
45,080
|
Kerala
|
42,240
|
45,080
|
Pune
|
43,920
|
44,920
|
Mysore
|
42,240
|
46,080
|
Chennai
|
42,490
|
46,350
|
Nagpur
|
43,920
|
44,920