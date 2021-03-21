Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 21 March

Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 140 to Rs 44,070 from Rs 43,930 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver as trading at Rs 67,500 from Rs 67,300, where it has been hiked by Rs 200 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 44,400 from Rs 44,250, in Chennai it is hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 42,500 from Rs 42,490.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 Gram 4,396 4,493 8 Gram 35,144 35,944 10 Gram 43,930 44,930 100 Gram 4,39,300 4,49,300

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today