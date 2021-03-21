Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 21 March
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 140 to Rs 44,070 from Rs 43,930 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver as trading at Rs 67,500 from Rs 67,300, where it has been hiked by Rs 200 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 44,400 from Rs 44,250, in Chennai it is hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 42,500 from Rs 42,490.
Gold Price Per Gram In India
Gram
22 Carat Gold today
24 Carat Gold today
1 Gram
4,396
4,493
8 Gram
35,144
35,944
10 Gram
43,930
44,930
100 Gram
4,39,300
4,49,300
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
City
22 Carat Gold Today
24 Carat Gold Today
Hyderabad
42,250
45,090
Vijayawada
42,250
45,090
Visakhapatnam
42,250
45,090
Mumbai
43,930
44,930
Delhi
44,400
48,440
Bangalore
42,250
45,090
Kerala
42,250
45,090
Pune
43,930
44,930
Mysore
42,250
46,090
Chennai
42,500
46,360
Nagpur
43,930
44,930