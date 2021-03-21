Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 21 March

Mar 21, 2021, 08:16 IST
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 140 to Rs 44,070 from Rs 43,930 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver as trading at Rs 67,500 from Rs 67,300, where it has been hiked by Rs 200 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 44,400 from Rs 44,250, in Chennai it is hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 42,500 from Rs 42,490.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,396

4,493

8 Gram

35,144

35,944

10 Gram

43,930

44,930

100 Gram

4,39,300

4,49,300

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,250

45,090

Vijayawada

42,250

45,090

Visakhapatnam

42,250

45,090

Mumbai

43,930

44,930

Delhi

44,400

48,440

Bangalore

42,250

45,090

Kerala

42,250

45,090

Pune

43,930

44,930

Mysore

42,250

46,090

Chennai

42,500

46,360

Nagpur

43,930

44,930
