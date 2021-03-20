Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 20 March 2021

Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 210 to Rs 44,070 from Rs 44,280 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver as trading at Rs 67,300 from Rs 67,700, where it has been fell by Rs 400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 100 to Rs 44,250 from Rs 44,350, in Chennai it is fell by Rs 90 to Rs 42,490 from Rs 42,580.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 Gram 4,407 4,507 8 Gram 35,256 36,054 10 Gram 44,070 45,070 100 Gram 4,40,700 4,50,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today