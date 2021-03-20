Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 20 March 2021

Mar 20, 2021, 08:12 IST
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 210 to Rs 44,070 from Rs 44,280 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver as trading at Rs 67,300 from Rs 67,700, where it has been fell by Rs 400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 100 to Rs 44,250 from Rs 44,350, in Chennai it is fell by Rs 90 to Rs 42,490 from Rs 42,580.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,407

4,507

8 Gram

35,256

36,054

10 Gram

44,070

45,070

100 Gram

4,40,700

4,50,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,100

45,930

Vijayawada

42,100

45,930

Visakhapatnam

42,100

45,930

Mumbai

44,070

45,070

Delhi

44,250

48,270

Bangalore

42,100

45,930

Kerala

42,100

45,930

Pune

44,070

44,070

Mysore

42,100

45,930

Chennai

42,490

46,350

Nagpur

44,070

45,070
