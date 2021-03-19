Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 19 March 2021
Gold rates today in India hiked by Rs 320 to Rs 45,280 from Rs 44,960 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver as trading at Rs 67,700 from Rs 67,000, where it has been fell by Rs 700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 44,35050 from Rs 44,250, in Chennai it is hiked by Rs 230 to Rs 42,580 from Rs 42,370.
Gold Price Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 Gram
|
4,428
|
4,528
|
8 Gram
|
35,424
|
36,224
|
10 Gram
|
44,280
|
45,280
|
100 Gram
|
4,42,800
|
4,52,800
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
42,200
|
46,040
|
Vijayawada
|
42,200
|
46,040
|
Visakhapatnam
|
42,200
|
46,040
|
Mumbai
|
44,280
|
45,280
|
Delhi
|
44,350
|
48,380
|
Bangalore
|
42,200
|
46,040
|
Kerala
|
42,200
|
46,040
|
Pune
|
43,960
|
44,960
|
Mysore
|
42,200
|
46,040
|
Chennai
|
42,580
|
46,450
|
Nagpur
|
44,280
|
45,280