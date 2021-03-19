Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 19 March 2021

Mar 19, 2021, 08:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today in India hiked by Rs 320 to Rs 45,280 from Rs 44,960 per 10 gm for 22 carat, while silver as trading at Rs 67,700 from Rs 67,000, where it has been fell by Rs 700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 44,35050 from Rs 44,250, in Chennai it is hiked by Rs 230 to Rs 42,580 from Rs 42,370.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,428

4,528

8 Gram

35,424

36,224

10 Gram

44,280

45,280

100 Gram

4,42,800

4,52,800

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,200

46,040

Vijayawada

42,200

46,040

Visakhapatnam

42,200

46,040

Mumbai

44,280

45,280

Delhi

44,350

48,380

Bangalore

42,200

46,040

Kerala

42,200

46,040

Pune

43,960

44,960

Mysore

42,200

46,040

Chennai

42,580

46,450

Nagpur

44,280

45,280
