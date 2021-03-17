Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 17 March 2021
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 30 to Rs 44,840 from Rs 44,870 per 10 gm, while silver as trading at Rs 67,600 from Rs 67,400, where it has been hiked Rs 200 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 10 to Rs 44,160 from Rs 44,170, in Chennai it is hiked by Rs 20 to Rs 42,290 from Rs 42,270.
Gold Price Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 Gram
|
4,384
|
4,484
|
8 Gram
|
35,072
|
35,872
|
10 Gram
|
43,840
|
44,840
|
100 Gram
|
4,38,400
|
4,48,400
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Vijayawada
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Visakhapatnam
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Mumbai
|
43,840
|
44,840
|
Delhi
|
44,160
|
48,170
|
Bangalore
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Kerala
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Pune
|
43,840
|
44,840
|
Mysore
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Chennai
|
42,290
|
46,130
|
Nagpur
|
43,840
|
44,840