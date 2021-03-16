Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 16 March 2021

Mar 16, 2021, 08:02 IST
Gold rate today in India fell by Rs 30 to Rs 44,840 from Rs 44,870 per 10 gm, while silver was trading at Rs 67,400 from Rs 67,000, where it has been hiked Rs 400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 10to  Rs 44,160 from Rs 44,170, in Chennai, it is hiked by Rs 20 to Rs 42,290 from Rs 42,270.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,384

4,484

8 Gram

35,072

35,872

10 Gram

43,840

44,840

100 Gram

4,38,400

4,48,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,010

45,830

Vijayawada

42,010

45,830

Visakhapatnam

42,010

45,830

Mumbai

43,840

44,840

Delhi

44,160

48,170

Bangalore

42,010

45,830

Kerala

42,010

45,830

Pune

43,840

44,840

Mysore

42,010

45,830

Chennai

42,290

46,130

Nagpur

43,840

44,840
