Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 16 March 2021

Gold rate today in India fell by Rs 30 to Rs 44,840 from Rs 44,870 per 10 gm, while silver was trading at Rs 67,400 from Rs 67,000, where it has been hiked Rs 400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 10to Rs 44,160 from Rs 44,170, in Chennai, it is hiked by Rs 20 to Rs 42,290 from Rs 42,270.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 Gram 4,384 4,484 8 Gram 35,072 35,872 10 Gram 43,840 44,840 100 Gram 4,38,400 4,48,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today