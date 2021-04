Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 14 April 2021

April 14, 2021

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He hailed him as a philosopher, who paved the way for the development of Navbharata and equality for all mankind. On Wednesday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan shared his thoughts via a tweet.