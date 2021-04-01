Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 1 April 2021

Apr 01, 2021, 08:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today in India dropped by Rs 250 to Rs 43,370 from Rs 43,620 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 63,200 from Rs 63,900, where it has dropped by Rs 700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat dropped by Rs 250 to Rs 43,250 from Rs 43,500, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is 41,740 and 24 Carat is 45,540.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,337

4,437

8 Gram

34,696

35,496

10 Gram

43,370

44,370

100 Gram

4,33,700

4,43,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

41,100

44,840

Vijayawada

41,100

44,840

Visakhapatnam

41,100

44,840

Mumbai

43,370

44,370

Delhi

43,250

47,180

Bangalore

41,100

44,840

Kerala

41,100

44,840

Pune

43,370

44,370

Mysore

41,100

44,840

Chennai

41,740

45,540

Nagpur

43,370

44,370
