Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 1 April 2021

April 01, 2021

Gold rates today in India dropped by Rs 250 to Rs 43,370 from Rs 43,620 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 63,200 from Rs 63,900, where it has dropped by Rs 700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat dropped by Rs 250 to Rs 43,250 from Rs 43,500, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is 41,740 and 24 Carat is 45,540. Gold Price Per Gram In India