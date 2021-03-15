Gold And Sliver Prices Today 15 March 2021 In India
Gold rate today in India has been hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,880 from Rs 44,870 per 10 gm, while silver was trading at Rs 67,000 to 71,400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is Rs 44,170, in Chennai, it is Rs 42,270. In Hyderabad, the rate has been increased by Rs 20.
Gold Price Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 Gram
|
4,388
|
4,488
|
8 Gram
|
35,104
|
35,904
|
10 Gram
|
43,880
|
44,880
|
100 Gram
|
4,38,800
|
4,48,800
Gold Rates In Major Cities Of India
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Vijayawada
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Visakhapatnam
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Mumbai
|
43,880
|
44,880
|
Delhi
|
44,170
|
48,180
|
Bangalore
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Kerala
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Pune
|
43,880
|
44,880
|
Mysore
|
42,010
|
45,830
|
Chennai
|
42,270
|
46,110
|
Nagpur
|
43,880
|
44,880