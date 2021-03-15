Gold And Sliver Prices Today 15 March 2021 In India

Mar 15, 2021, 14:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rate today in India has been hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 44,880 from Rs 44,870 per 10 gm, while silver was trading at Rs 67,000 to  71,400 per kg.  In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is Rs 44,170, in Chennai, it is Rs 42,270. In Hyderabad, the rate has been increased by Rs 20.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,388

4,488

8 Gram

35,104

35,904

10 Gram

43,880

44,880

100 Gram

4,38,800

4,48,800

Gold Rates In Major Cities Of India

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

42,010

45,830

Vijayawada

42,010

45,830

Visakhapatnam

42,010

45,830

Mumbai

43,880

44,880

Delhi

44,170

48,180

Bangalore

42,010

45,830

Kerala

42,010

45,830

Pune

43,880

44,880

Mysore

42,010

45,830

Chennai

42,270

46,110

Nagpur

43,880

44,880
Advertisement
Back to Top