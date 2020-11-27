Gold And Silver Rates Today(27th November 2020) In India

Nov 27, 2020, 08:34 IST
Gold price today fell by Rs 1,900 to Rs 48,850 from Rs 50,750 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver trading at Rs 64,800 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is at Rs 47,660 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 20 to Rs 46,130 from 46,150. In Mumbai, the rate increased by Rs 90 to Rs 49,850 from Rs 49,760.

Gold Rates Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,785

₹ 4,885

8 gram

₹ 38,280

₹  39,080

10 gram

₹ 47,850

₹ 48,850

100 gram

₹ 4,78,500

₹ 4,88,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Vijayawada

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Mumbai

₹ 47,850

₹ 48,850

Delhi

₹ 47,660

₹ 49,760

Bangalore

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Kerala

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Pune

₹ 47,850

₹ 48,850

Mysore

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Chennai

₹ 46,130

₹ 50,310

Nagpur

₹ 47,850

₹ 48,850
