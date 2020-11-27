Gold And Silver Rates Today(27th November 2020) In India

Gold price today fell by Rs 1,900 to Rs 48,850 from Rs 50,750 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver trading at Rs 64,800 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is at Rs 47,660 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 20 to Rs 46,130 from 46,150. In Mumbai, the rate increased by Rs 90 to Rs 49,850 from Rs 49,760.

Gold Rates Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,785 ₹ 4,885 8 gram ₹ 38,280 ₹ 39,080 10 gram ₹ 47,850 ₹ 48,850 100 gram ₹ 4,78,500 ₹ 4,88,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today