Gold And Silver Rates Today(24th November 2020) In India

Gold rates today rose by Rs 50 to Rs 50,950 from Rs 50,900 per 10 gm for 24-Carat gold, while silver is at Rs. 63,100 with Rs. 100 decrease. In Delhi, the gold rate of 22-carat fell by Rs 10 to Rs 49,150 per 10 grams, while in Chennai it fell by Rs 90 to Rs 47,520 from Rs 47,610. In Mumbai price hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 49,950 from Rs 49,850.

Gold Rates Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,995 ₹ 5,095 8 gram ₹ 39,960 ₹ 40,760 10 gram ₹ 49,950 ₹ 50,950 100 gram ₹ 4,99,500 ₹ 5,09,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today