Gold And Silver Rates Today, 5th December 2020 In India

Dec 05, 2020, 08:24 IST
Gold price today rose by Rs 190 to Rs 49,330 from Rs 49,140 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver increased Rs 1,600 to Rs 64,000 from Rs 62,400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat increased by Rs 200 to Rs 48,250 per 10 gm from Rs 48,050, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 440 to Rs 46,560 from Rs 46,120. In Mumbai, it hiked by Rs 290 to Rs 48,330 from Rs 48,140.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,833

₹ 4,933

8 gram

₹ 38,664

₹  39,464

10 gram

₹ 48,330

₹ 48,330

100 gram

₹ 4,83,300

₹ 4,93,300

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 46,100

₹ 50,290

Vijayawada

₹ 46,100

₹ 50,290

Visakhapatnam

₹ 46,100

₹ 50,290

Mumbai

₹ 48,330

₹ 49,330

Delhi

₹ 48,250

₹ 52,630

Bangalore

₹ 46,100

₹ 50,290

Kerala

₹ 46,100

₹ 50,290

Pune

₹ 48,330

₹ 49,330

Mysore

₹ 46,100

₹ 50,290

Chennai

₹ 46,560

₹ 50,790

Nagpur

₹ 48,330

₹ 49,330
