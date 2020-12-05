Gold And Silver Rates Today, 5th December 2020 In India
Gold price today rose by Rs 190 to Rs 49,330 from Rs 49,140 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver increased Rs 1,600 to Rs 64,000 from Rs 62,400 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat increased by Rs 200 to Rs 48,250 per 10 gm from Rs 48,050, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 440 to Rs 46,560 from Rs 46,120. In Mumbai, it hiked by Rs 290 to Rs 48,330 from Rs 48,140.
Gold Price Today Per Gram In India
|
Gram
|
22 Carat Gold today
|
24 Carat Gold today
|
1 gram
|
₹ 4,833
|
₹ 4,933
|
8 gram
|
₹ 38,664
|
₹ 39,464
|
10 gram
|
₹ 48,330
|
₹ 48,330
|
100 gram
|
₹ 4,83,300
|
₹ 4,93,300
Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today
|
City
|
22 Carat Gold Today
|
24 Carat Gold Today
|
Hyderabad
|
₹ 46,100
|
₹ 50,290
|
Vijayawada
|
₹ 46,100
|
₹ 50,290
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹ 46,100
|
₹ 50,290
|
Mumbai
|
₹ 48,330
|
₹ 49,330
|
Delhi
|
₹ 48,250
|
₹ 52,630
|
Bangalore
|
₹ 46,100
|
₹ 50,290
|
Kerala
|
₹ 46,100
|
₹ 50,290
|
Pune
|
₹ 48,330
|
₹ 49,330
|
Mysore
|
₹ 46,100
|
₹ 50,290
|
Chennai
|
₹ 46,560
|
₹ 50,790
|
Nagpur
|
₹ 48,330
|
₹ 49,330