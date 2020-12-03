Gold And Silver Prices Today,3rd December 2020 In India

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 48,640 from Rs 48,330 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver increased Rs 700 to Rs 62,400 from Rs 61,700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 47,310 per 10 gm from Rs 47,300, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 10 to Rs 46,120 from Rs 46,110. In Mumbai, it is Rs 47,640.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,764 ₹ 4,864 8 gram ₹ 38,112 ₹ 38,912 10 gram ₹ 47,640 ₹ 48,640 100 gram ₹ 4,76,400 ₹ 4,86,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today