Gold And Silver Prices Today,3rd December 2020 In India

Dec 03, 2020, 08:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 48,640 from Rs 48,330 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver increased Rs 700 to Rs 62,400 from Rs 61,700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 47,310 per 10 gm from Rs 47,300, and in Chennai, it rose by Rs 10 to Rs 46,120 from Rs 46,110. In Mumbai, it is Rs 47,640.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,764

₹ 4,864

8 gram

₹ 38,112

₹  38,912

10 gram

₹ 47,640

₹ 48,640

100 gram

₹ 4,76,400

₹ 4,86,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 45,160

₹ 49,210

Vijayawada

₹ 45,160

₹ 49,210

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,160

₹ 49,210

Mumbai

₹ 47,640

₹ 48,640

Delhi

₹ 47,310

₹ 51,610

Bangalore

₹ 45,160

₹ 49,210

Kerala

₹ 45,160

₹ 49,210

Pune

₹ 47,640

₹ 48,640

Mysore

₹ 45,160

₹ 49,210

Chennai

₹ 46,120

₹ 50,310

Nagpur

₹ 47,640

₹ 48,640
Advertisement
Back to Top