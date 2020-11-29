Gold And Silver Prices Today,29th November 2020 In India

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 48,250 from Rs 48,240 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while is trading Rs 64,700 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is Rs 47,160 from Rs 47,150 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 140 to Rs 45,750 from Rs 45,890. In Mumbai, the rates fell by Rs 410 to Rs 47,250 from Rs 47,660.

Gold Rate Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,725 ₹ 4,825 8 gram ₹ 37,800 ₹ 38,600 10 gram ₹ 47,250 ₹ 48,250 100 gram ₹ 4,72,500 ₹ 4,82,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today