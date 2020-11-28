Gold And Silver Prices Today,28th November 2020 In India

Nov 28, 2020, 08:39 IST
Gold price today fell by Rs 190 to Rs 48,660 from Rs 48,850 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver decreased by Rs 450 to Rs 59,600 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell by Rs 160 to Rs 47,500 from Rs 47,660 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 240 to Rs 45,890 from  Rs 46,130. In Mumbai, the rates fell by Rs 190 to Rs 47,660 from Rs 47,850.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 gram

₹ 4,766

₹ 4,866

8 gram

₹ 38,128

₹  38,928

10 gram

₹ 47,660

₹ 48,660

100 gram

₹ 4,76,600

₹ 4,86,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

₹ 45,450

₹ 49,580

Vijayawada

₹ 45,450

₹ 49,580

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,450

₹ 49,580

Mumbai

₹ 47,660

₹ 48,660

Delhi

₹ 47,500

₹ 51,810

Bangalore

₹ 45,450

₹ 49,580

Kerala

₹ 45,450

₹ 49,580

Pune

₹ 47,660

₹ 48,660

Mysore

₹ 45,450

₹ 49,580

Chennai

₹ 45,890

₹ 50,050

Nagpur

₹ 47,660

₹ 48,660
