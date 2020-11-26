Gold And Silver Prices Today(26th November 2020) In India

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 50,760 from Rs 50,750 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver trading at Rs 60,050 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is at Rs 47,660 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 46,150. In Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 40 to Rs 49,760.

Gold Rate Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold Today 24 Carat Gold Today 1 gram ₹ 4,976 ₹ 5,076 8 gram ₹ 39,808 ₹ 40,608 10 gram ₹ 49,760 ₹ 50,800 100 gram ₹ 4,97,600 ₹ 5,07,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rate