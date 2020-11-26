Gold And Silver Prices Today(26th November 2020) In India

Nov 26, 2020, 10:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold price today rose by Rs 10 to Rs 50,760 from Rs 50,750 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while silver trading at Rs 60,050 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat is at Rs 47,660 per 10 gm, and in Chennai, it hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 46,150. In Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 40 to Rs 49,760.

Gold Rate Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

1 gram

₹ 4,976

₹ 5,076

8 gram

₹ 39,808

₹ 40,608

10 gram

₹ 49,760

₹ 50,800

100 gram

₹ 4,97,600

₹ 5,07,600

Indian Major Cities Gold Rate

Cities

22 Carat Gold

24 Carat Gold

Hyderabad

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Mumbai

₹ 49,760

₹ 50,760

Vijayawada

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Visakhapatnam

₹ 45,610

₹ 50,400

Chennai

₹ 46,150

₹ 50,330

Delhi

₹ 47,660

₹ 51,990

Bangalore

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Kerala

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Mysore

₹ 45,610

₹ 49,760

Pune

₹ 49,760

₹ 50,760

Kolkata

₹ 50,090

₹ 52,490

 

