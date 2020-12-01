Gold And Silver Prices Today,1st December 2020, In India

Gold price today fell by Rs 10 to Rs 48,240 from Rs 48,250 per 10 gm for 24- Carat gold, while is trading Rs 59,100 per kg. In Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat decreased by Rs 320 to Rs 46,850 per 10 gm from Rs 47,150, and in Chennai, it fell by Rs 50 to Rs 45,190 from Rs 45,240. In Mumbai, the rates fell by Rs 20 to Rs 47,240 from Rs 47,260.

Gold Price Today Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 gram ₹ 4,724 ₹ 4,824 8 gram ₹ 37,792 ₹ 38,592 10 gram ₹ 47,240 ₹ 48,240 100 gram ₹ 4,72,400 ₹ 4,82,400

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today